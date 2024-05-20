Backstage News On WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry's Contract Status With AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW personality Mark Henry's contract with Tony Khan's company is reportedly expiring soon. According to Fightful Select, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's AEW contract is expected to end this month. In addition to his onscreen roll as an interviewer and personality on "AEW Rampage," Henry has also worked as a mentor, scout, and coach for AEW since his arrival.

Henry signed a multi-year deal with AEW ahead of the debut of "Rampage" on August 13, 2021. He appeared at Double or Nothing at the end of May that same year following the announcement he was "All Elite." Henry didn't address the crowd following the event, but appeared onstage and waved to fans.

Henry, who is regular host of the popular "Busted Open Radio," last got physical in the ring at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, where he earned three eliminations. The 52-year-old former powerlifter is best known for his WWE career, which began in 1996 when the company was still known as the World Wrestling Federation. Henry was a staple in the Nation of Domination faction and was known for his "Sexual Chocolate" gimmick (including a notorious angle that saw him "impregnate" Mae Young) as well as his "Hall of Pain" heel character. Henry retired from WWE following WrestleMania 33, transitioning into a producer role. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 by Big Show, who would later also join AEW.

Fightful reports Henry has teased an in-ring returned for a final match, but said the star doesn't know "what it would take" to make that happen. As of this writing, Henry has not commented on his contract situation. There is no word on if the Hall of Famer is expected to stay with AEW.