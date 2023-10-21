Son Of WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Gone From AEW

Brock Anderson, the son of legendary WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, has reportedly departed from AEW. According to PWInsider, AEW issued an internal email to talents and staff Friday evening, informing them that the 26-year-old Anderson was no longer with the company. The report noted that Anderson's contract likely expired and he was not offered a new deal to stay with the promotion.

The report clarified that "the door is open" for Anderson to possibly return to AEW in the future. Others such as Stu Grayson have previously returned to AEW under similar circumstances after their contracts expired. As of this writing, however, Anderson is no longer listed as an active roster member on AEW's website.

During his time in AEW, Anderson wrestled a total of 38 matches, with nearly all of them taking place on either "AEW Dark" or "AEW Dark: Elevation." Among his only televised matches, Anderson wrestled Luchasaurus on "AEW Collision" in August 2023, and participated in several multi-man matches on "AEW Dynamite" in April 2022. His most high-profile televised match took place against Malakai Black in August 2021. Anderson first arrived in AEW in June 2021, as part of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family stable alongside the likes of Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes. Eventually, he started teaming with Brian Pillman Jr. as both their fathers — Arn and Brian Pillman — had been part of the Four Horsemen in WCW. With Pillman recently debuting as a "WWE NXT" superstar, it now remains to be seen if Anderson is afforded a similar opportunity.