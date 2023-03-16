Tony Khan Announces Stu Grayson Is Officially Back With AEW

Last week, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan announced that Stu Grayson (of the Dark Order) would be returning to "AEW Dynamite" on March 15 to help "Hangman" Adam Page and Evil Uno take on the Blackpool Combat Club. Grayson did just that. Yet despite being forced to submit by Jon Moxley, Khan had another announcement Thursday night: the Canadian wrestler is back with the company, permanently.

"Welcome back to AEW, @stu_dos!" Khan tweeted. "After a great match last night on #AEWDynamite in his return, he's more motivated than ever, and now it's official: Stu Grayson is All Elite, again!"

There was no indication last week whether or not this was going to be a permanent deal, but now we know. Before Wednesday's "Dynamite," Grayson last wrestled for the company in a winning effort in April 2022, helping Dark Order pick up a victory in a 12-man tag team match during an episode of "Dark: Elevation." Earlier this month, he was on the winning side during a six-person tag match for North Shore Pro Wrestling.

Grayson originally debuted for AEW at Double or Nothing in May 2019 alongside Evil Uno, but his AEW contract expired last May when the two sides were unable to agree to a new deal. That didn't stop Grayson from making a then one-off appearance on an episode of "Rampage" last October, however, when the company traveled to his native Canada. Despite winning plenty of championship gold across various promotions, he's yet to taste that level of success in AEW. But with Grayson being "more motivated than ever," perhaps it's only a matter of time.