Stu Grayson has confirmed that he is no longer with AEW.

As noted earlier this week, Grayson’s profile was removed from the official AEW website roster, which led to speculation on his status. It was then reported that word going around said Grayson’s contract expired and that the two sides failed to come to terms on a new deal.

In an update, Grayson took to Twitter this afternoon and revealed that his contract expired on Saturday, April 30. He sent well wishes to everyone in AEW, and gave a special shout-out to The Dark Order.

“Update,” he wrote. “On April 30th my contract with AEW expired. Best of luck to everyone working for AEW, our great production and medical team and of course every man and women who steps into the ring. And to my Dark Order family, I hope the world will soon see what you are truly capable of.”

Grayson debuted with AEW at the inaugural Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2019, arriving with Evil Uno as the mystery men that led to the creation of The Dark Order.

Grayson last wrestled during the May 2 taped edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” as The Dark Order defeated Eli Isom, Anthony Bennett, Mike Law, Kori Meshaw, Jaden Valo and Brett Waters in 12-man tag team action. That match was actually taped three days before Grayson’s contract expired.

The week before the 12-man match, The Dark Order won a 10-man match on Elevation, defeating Tito Ortic, RC Dupree, Jake Omen, Bulk Nasty, and Luther, while the week before that Grayson and Uno took a loss to Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks on AEW Dark. Grayson’s last Rampage appearance came on April 1 as he, Uno and Fuego del Sol took a loss to House of Black, while his last Dynamite appearance was the Casino Tag Team Royale on March 2.

