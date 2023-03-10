Stu Grayson Returning To AEW For Tag Match Against Blackpool Combat Club

"Hangman" Adam Page continues to feud with the Blackpool Combat Club, but come Wednesday night on "AEW Dynamite," he won't be facing them alone. Thursday night, Tony Khan announced that Dark Order's Evil Uno will be teaming up with the former AEW World Champion to take on Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli. and Wheeler Yuta. But with AEW making the trip to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada next week, they're calling in Stu Grayson as well.

"In AEW's debut in Winnipeg + first 2023 international event, Hangman Page & Evil Uno call in Canada's own Stu Grayson to fight the BCC Wednesday night!" Khan tweeted.

Grayson was an original member of Dark Order, but he hasn't been under contract with AEW since last May. Though, that didn't prevent him from appearing on the October 14 episode of "Rampage" last year when AEW was in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. As of now, this appears to be a similar type of deal. Grayson made his AEW debut in May 2019 alongside Uno, and the last match he wrestled for the company came as part of a 12-Man tag team match during an episode of "Dark" last April.

As for Page, he's coming off a big victory over Moxley at the Revolution pay-per-view in what was a brutal Texas Death Match lasting just over 26 minutes. However, Page found himself on the wrong end of a three-on-one beatdown courtesy of the BCC this past Wednesday on "Dynamite." He, Uno, and Grayson will look to get a measure of retribution next week against an increasingly unstable Moxley, as well as Castagnoli and Yuta.