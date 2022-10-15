Stu Grayson Makes Surprise Return To AEW

Since the beginning of the year, The Dark Order's numbers have been dwindling. With the loss of Anna Jay to the Jericho Appreciation Society and the release of Alan "5" Angels and Stu Grayson from AEW, Dark Order has had only four active members on AEW TV, alongside the occasional addition of Hangman Adam Page when necessary. However, on last night's episode of "AEW Rampage," the surprise return of a fan favorite of the faction elated the Dark Order crew and the Canadian crowd.

The return happened during a backstage interview in which Renee Paquette spoke with The Dark Order. Following another attempt by Jose The Assistant to persuade Preston "10" Vance to join LFI, the four active members of the Dark Order shooed him away and put their "claws" together to end the segment. When doing so, the group was joined by one more hand, belonging to none other than one-half of the original Dark Order, Stu Grayson. Grayson then said, "We're in Canada! I'm not gonna miss this!" in reference to it being AEW's first time in Grayson and Evil Uno's home country.

Whether Grayson will continue to appear on AEW TV is unclear. However, since his departure from the company, Grayson has continued to be considered a member of The Dark Order elsewhere. Notably, Grayson and Uno are set to compete at PWG Dink on November 6 and will be representing the Dark Order when doing so.