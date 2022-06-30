Earlier this week it was revealed that The Dark Order member Alan Angels would be leaving AEW when his contract expired, with his time working for the company now finished.

Angels had stated that he feels “there is more room to grow outside of AEW,” and he has ended his time with Tony Khan’s promotion on good terms. For those who didn’t see his interview, Angels has now taken to social media in order to share a lengthy statement regarding the end of his run.

His note reads:

“As of June 30th my AEW contract has expired. I am nothing but grateful for the two years I spent there. I love AEW. It was/is the best place ever to work. I got to wrestle some of the best wrestlers in the world on a weekly basis, as well as travel to some of the most amazing cities and meet some of the best fans in the world. There are no hard feelings between myself and AEW or Tony Khan.

“I had a great time in AEW and would have loved to have stayed, but I am extremely excited for my future in pro wrestling. I am 24 and I look at this as my wrestling career just beginning. Now I get to show everyone how good I really am. I’m going to grind harder than I ever have before. I’m going to make as many towns as I can, meet as many fans as I can and wrestle as much as I can until I am considered one of the best going today. Thank you for all the support and kind words and I hope you will all continue to follow my journey. A’s in the chat!”

Angels is not the first member of The Dark Order to leave the company this year though, as Stu Grayson departed back in April, where he wished the rest of the faction good luck on his way out. It is currently unknown whether or not the two men will reunite on the independent scene for tag team matches in the future.

Despite the two men leaving the company recently, and the fact that The Dark Order haven’t been featured too heavily on television as of late, Evil Uno did take to Twitter in order to state “Dark Order is not dead.”

