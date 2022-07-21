Anna Jay made a shocking heel turn Wednesday to align herself with Tay Conti and the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS).

The turn happened during the main event Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston Barbed Wire Everywhere Match. Just as Conti got into a brawl with Ruby Soho, the keeper of the key and the person in-charge of the shark cage lift holding JAS members, Jay made a run-in to confront her former best friend. However, she proceeded to nail Soho with a punch before hugging Conti.

Jay and Conti then helped bring down the shark cage to allow JAS members to begin their assault on Kingston.

Anna Jay intervenes in the brawl between Ruby Soho and Tay Conti, but THAT was unexpected!! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/177T5ZLkvU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

On last week’s show, Conti essentially invited Jay to join JAS in a backstage segment, as seen below. As per the storyline, Jay had banged up her knee in her first match on TV in several months, against Serena Deeb. This led to Conti mocking Jay for making poor choices.

Tay Conti and Anna Jay USED to be the best of friends…. #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 is LIVE NOW on TBS and the Main Event is heading to the ring! pic.twitter.com/5oGLpREKeh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

Interestingly, Jay had pointed out how she was in her hometown for this week’s “AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week Two” earlier on Wednesday.

Atlanta, Georgia! I’m home for AEW Dynamite. 😏 — Anna Jay (@annajay___) July 20, 2022

Conti & Jay were previously tag team partners, feuding with the likes of Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter and Penelope Ford & The Bunny last year. They had not teamed up since their win against Charlette & Robyn Renegade on “AEW Dark” back in January. They did, however, take part in a few Trios Matches in February on AEW’s YouTube shows.

