AEW Collision Results 8/12 - AEW World Trios Title Match, The Acclaimed In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the August 12 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode comes from the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews are set to defend their AEW World Trios Titles against CM Punk and the AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR. House of Black defended their title last on "Collision," in a match against Darius Martin, Action Andretti, Lee Johnson.

TBS Champion Kris Statlander will be in action and will be teaming with Willow Nightingale to face Diamante and Mercedes Martinez. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) are set to be in action too.

Ricky Starks is supposed to speak, which on last week's episode, he lost to Punk and then attacked WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. He has been feuding with Punk for a few weeks now on "Collision." Powerhouse Will Hobbs is also scheduled for a segment tonight.