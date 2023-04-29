Arn Anderson Says Wardlow Has Been Getting 'Bad Advice And Guidance' In AEW

The legendary Arn Anderson recently aligned himself onscreen with TNT Champion Wardlow, and it seems his words on TV aren't all that off from his real feelings about the rising AEW star. On a recent episode of the ARN podcast, Anderson went into detail on what he perceives to be Wardlow's struggles in AEW so far.

"That guy's got so much potential, so much talent. He's such a class act. He's focused. He carries himself like a professional. He does everything right," Anderson said, "He's just been getting some bad advice from day one, bad guidance. In this business, when that locker room sees a guy that's got unlimited potential, the claws come out. ... They try to shut him down before he ever gets rolling in all kinds of political ways and physical ways."

Anderson went on to allude to the genuine robbery of Wardlow's rental car that later became an onscreen storyline. He said that the partnership between the two came about through a few closed door conversations where Anderson assured Wardlow that "I'll take care of the floor. You just take care of the match." Wardlow's recent reclamation of the TNT Championship from Powerhouse Hobbs was marked as a clear example of both stars' potential by Anderson. "What makes it such a big victory is that the guy he beat, Powerhouse Hobbs, is a stud and is a superstar in the making, make no mistake," he said, "That guy has got unlimited potential as well, so it makes the win even bigger."