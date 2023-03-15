Debut Of QTV Pins Blame For Wardlow Car Break-In On Aaron Solo

Last week, Wardlow's rental car was broken into the night before his TNT Championship defense on "AEW Dynamite," which he tweeted about at the time. Specifically, he said that everything in the car was stolen, including his wrestling gear and his championship belt. The next night on "Dynamite," there was a belt to award after the match to new champion Powerhouse Hobbs, who dethroned Wardlow with help from Q.T. Marshall, but the bout had a late change to being a "falls count anywhere" match with both in street clothes, possibly as a cover for Wardlow not having his gear.

Since then, AEW has been promoting the debut of Marshall's "QTV," and it happened on Wednesday's "Dynamite," where the segment either revealed the smash-and-grab to be a work or a genuine crime that has been turned into a storyline. The debut of "QTV" was a clear parody of TMZ's eponymous, daily syndicated TV show, with Marshall in the role of Harvey Levin. In the segment, they showed "found footage" of the alleged robbery, which revealed that Aaron Solo of Q.T.'s "The Factory" stable had stolen the belt.

"Great journalism, guys, great!" Marshall said in response to the video. "But realistically, he shouldn't be so surprised. I mean, last year, MJF stole his momentum!"

He also revealed that, in the storyline, Wardlow had also left his passport in the car, complicating his travel. The segment ended with Hobbs looking into the camera and saying, "Wardlow? Welcome to Will's World, b*tch!" Presumably, this feud will continue for the time being, although Wardlow did not appear on Wednesday's "Dynamite."