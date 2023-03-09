Man Behind QTV Revealed As Powerhouse Hobbs Wins AEW TNT Championship

The man behind the "QTV" vignettes has been revealed to be none other than QT Marshall.

On this week's "AEW Dynamite" in Sacramento, California, Marshall, sporting a "QTV" shirt, ambushed Wardlow during his TNT Championship defense against Powerhouse Hobbs. Just as Wardlow positioned Hobbs for a Powerbomb Symphony near the commentary booth, Marshall snuck up from behind and struck "Mr. Mayhem" with a chair shot, saving Hobbs from what appeared to be a guaranteed loss. Marshall then uttered the words "It's your time" as he helped Hobbs get back on his feet. Thereafter, Marshall and Hobbs worked in tandem to powerbomb Wardlow onto a platform off the stage! With Wardlow unable to answer the referee's 10 count, in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, Hobbs was declared the winner and the new champion.

It appears Hobbs and Marshall formed an alliance on Wednesday's show. Marshall already leads The Factory, a stable comprising members such as Aaron Solo, Cole Karter, Lee Johnson and Nick Comoroto.

Hobbs will go down in the history books as the ninth wrestler to hold the AEW TNT Championship, following the likes of Cody Rhodes (3x), Brodie Lee, Darby Allin (2x), Miro, Sammy Guevara (3x), Scorpio Sky (2x), Wardlow (2x) and Samoa Joe (2x). Allin still owns the record for the longest reign as he held the championship for 186 days between November 2020 and May 2021.

Wardlow's second reign as TNT Champion lasted all of three days, seeing as he captured the title from Joe this past Sunday at the Revolution pay-per-view. It's worth pointing out that the TNT Championship has changed hands four times already in 2023.