AEW's Q.T. Marshall Blames 'Experts' For The Factory Disbanding

Since the day the promotion was conceived, AEW has been teeming with factions. Obviously, there's The Elite, but The Dark Order, Best Friends, The Jericho Appreciation Society, Blackpool Combat Club, and others have become staples of the promotion. However, it looks like one of the company's long-standing groups has disbanded.

Responding to a fan showing support for The Factory on Twitter, Q.T. Marshall seemingly revealed that the alliance between "Big Shotty" Lee Johnson, Cole Karter, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto has come to an end. Despite the individual members of the group staying active on "AEW Dark," "AEW Dark: Elevation," and "NJPW Strong," they haven't competed together on AEW television as a unit since "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" in December. Marshall attributed the dissolution to "the amount of Factory hate from the 'experts' in wrestling." But ever the proud teacher, Marshall encouraged the audience to keep their eyes on his former students/associates to see what they do from here on out.

That said, the leader of the group and head trainer of The Nightmare Factory curiously didn't mention Anthony Ogogo in this new revelation. The former boxer hasn't stepped into an AEW ring since August 2022, but in the same month, he appeared alongside Marshall at CDW in Atlanta, GA under the Factory moniker as they defeated Anthony Henry and JD Drake of the WorkHorsemen. Even though "The Guv'nor" has mostly been appearing at PROGRESS in the UK as of late, could this mean that his relationship with Marshall remains intact? But perhaps more importantly, will the break up of the group be addressed on television?