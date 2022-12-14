AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Live Coverage (12/14): AEW World Championship Match, Chris Jericho Competes

This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" for December 14, 2022!

Tonight's special episode of "Dynamite" promises to be a historic one which will be headlined by MJF defending the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career. He will be going one on one against Ricky Starks, who managed to get the best of the champion last week both verbally and by hitting him with a Spear. However, will he have enough to get over the line and dethrone MJF tonight?

Another major match for tonight's show will see the best of seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle return following a one-week break. This will be match four in the competition with the current AEW World Trios Champions 2-1 up at the moment.

There is set to be action from the women's division as well with Ruby Soho competing in singles action against Tay Melo. Soho is out for revenge in this encounter as her opponent is the woman responsible for breaking her nose back at All Out earlier this year.

The House Of Black have been attacking anyone in their way since returning to the company recently, but tonight the group is set to be back in action for the first time since their break against mystery opponents.

They're not the only people facing unadvertised names either as Chris Jericho is also set to compete on the show this evening. Jericho lost his ROH World Championship this past Saturday at ROH's Final Battle against Claudio Castagnoli, so he is going to be looking for an immediate response here.