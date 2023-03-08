Powerhouse Hobbs Sees TNT Title Shot On AEW Dynamite As The Biggest Match Of His Career

During last week's "AEW Dynamite," Powerhouse Hobbs won the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match to secure a TNT Championship match against Wardlow on tonight's episode emanating from Sacramento. Ahead of the bout, Hobbs spoke to ABC10 about the significance of this opportunity.

"Today, this is the biggest match [of my career]," Hobbs said before explaining how Wardlow beat Samoa Joe for the title at AEW Revolution on Sunday. To prepare for it, Hobbs shared he's sticking to his daily routine of working out, meditating, and watching footage to make sure his body and mind are in the right spot.

When asked about what he was feeling when he won the ladder match last week in his hometown, Hobbs said, "I'm home. There's nothing like performing in front of a live crowd, but when you're at home, that home field advantage — friends, family, your co-workers seeing you is — it literally felt like I was on top of the world. I was on the part of the ladder where it says 'do not stand.' Standing there gracefully holding the golden brass ring, and I let the world know, I let Wardlow know that the title's coming to me."

Hobbs previously contended for the TNT title at Full Gear in November when he battled then-champion Wardlow and Joe in a massive three-way match. Joe emerged victorious that night, and now Hobbs believes it is his turn. "It will be emotional," Hobbs added. "I'm going to set a new standard for the TNT Championship."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ABC10 with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.