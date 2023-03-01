Powerhouse Hobbs Earns Shot At AEW TNT Title, Date For Match Announced

After a whirlwind car-crash ladder match on Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite," and a little bit of help steadying the ladder from the referees, All Elite Wrestling has a new Face of the Revolution.

Powerhouse Hobbs bested Eddie Kingston, Konosuke Takeshita, Kommander, Sammy Guevara, AR Fox, Ortiz, and Action Andretti to climb the ladder and grab the massive gold ring previously held by Wardlow and Scorpio Sky. By virtue of his win, Hobbs will face the winner of the TNT Championship Match between Wardlow and the champion Samoa Joe on next week's episode of "Dynamite."

Wardlow and Joe will battle for the title at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday, but they started fighting soon after Wednesday night's ladder match. After Hobbs' victory, both Wardlow and Joe wreaked havoc on the stage, while Hobbs watched, laughing. Joe, already out to do commentary, was attacked by Wardlow, leading to a massive brawl that ended with Wardlow hitting a powerbomb on a member of the security team off the stage, sending him crashing into the rest of the security team.

Wednesday's match was the third AEW Face of the Revolution ladder match. Previous matches in 2021 and 2022 took place at the Revolution PPV itself, but this year it took place on the "Dynamite" episode prior. So far, every Face of the Revolution winner has gone on to hold the TNT Championship. This year's match was also notable for being the AEW debut of Lucha Libre sensation Kommander performed his signature ropewalk dive to the arena floor that turned many heads during the match.