AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (3/1): Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match, Bryan Danielson And MJF Appear

This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for March 1, 2023!

Tonight will be the go-home show for the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV this weekend, giving Tony Khan the chance to add final matches to the card or further the storylines. That should happen for the main event of the PPV as both Bryan Danielson and MJF will appear on the show to give their final thoughts before facing each other on Sunday.

One match that is usually on the annual PPV is the Face of the Revolution ladder match, but that is going to be taking place on "Dynamite" tonight instead. Eddie Kingston, AR Fox, Powerhouse Hobbs, Action Andretti, Sammy Guevara, Komander, Ortiz, and Konosuke Takeshita will all meet in this encounter, with the winner earning a future TNT Championship match.

Another major encounter set to take place on this show will see Orange Cassidy defend his All-Atlantic Championship against Big Bill, as Cassidy looks to continue his dominant run as champion. The FTW Championship will also be on the line tonight as HOOK faces his toughest test yet by coming up against one of AEW's veterans, Matt Hardy.

Toni Storm's issues against the AEW originals will continue as well when she goes one on one against Riho. Storm and Saraya have been attacking women who have been around from the start in AEW as of late, with Riho being the latest to come up against AEW's resident bullies. Speaking of bullying, last week Chris Jericho hit Peter Avalon with a spiked bat, and tonight the two men will compete in singles action.

Finally, the last slot in the upcoming AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Revolution will be filled. The Gunns will be defending their titles against The Acclaimed, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, and whichever team manages to win the casino tag team battle royale this evening.