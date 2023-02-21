AEW Teases Mysterious 'QTV'

All Elite Wrestling has already shaken up the look of its flagship programming, the latest episode of "Dark" hinted at a possible new addition to the company's programming.

During the YouTube exclusive program, just after The Workhorsemen defeated Alex Sawyer and Jai Malachi, a brief video said "QTV" is "coming soon." There was no other information given. The announcement could have to do with The Wingmen, or it could have to do with The Renegades or Lizzy and Payton Blair, who were in the match following the announcement. Many AEW fans on Twitter suggested the announcement had to do with longtime personality QT Marshall, though there is no actual substance to these claims. Some fans simply suggested the acronym stood for Quality TV.

With "Dark" premiering every Tuesday on AEW's YouTube channel, it is possible that "QTV" is a segment that will debut on "Dark" or "Dark: Elevation" but it could also debut on AEW's television programs: "Dynamite" or "Rampage." AEW does not have many recurring segments, mostly focusing on in-ring stories or interviews by broadcasters like Renee Paquette, Jim Ross, Alex Marves, or Tony Schiavone.

AEW President Tony Khan is set to make an "important" announcement on Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite," which could be related or unrelated to this tease. The tease could also be related to the upcoming weekly program that will be produced by Tony Khan's Ring of Honor promotion, set to begin holding tapings in Orlando, Florida at the end of the month ahead ROH's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view on Friday, March 31.