Tony Khan To Make 'Important Announcement' On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan will make "an important announcement" on next week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," the company revealed during Friday's "Rampage Slam Dunk" episode.

While there is no word on the nature of the announcement, it's worth noting that Khan teased "a major announcement" as it pertains to his secondary promotion, Ring of Honor, on the "Busted Open Radio" podcast earlier this week. During his appearance, Khan revealed that "Ring Of Honor TV will be starting back up very soon," hinting that the promotion had secured a new television or streaming rights deal. Khan further revealed that the set of TV tapings will take place in Orlando on February 25 and 26 at Universal Studios' Soundstage 19, the home of "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation."

In previous years, fans have accused Khan of using the "major announcement" line to pique the interest of casual viewers, a strategy that helped AEW shore up TV ratings, even if the announcement itself proved to be underwhelming. It remains to be seen if the latest announcement will help AEW bounce back from its dwindling ratings, seeing as "Dynamite" garnered its lowest viewership since November 2022 this past week.

On a related note, Khan was trending on Twitter Friday night for exchanging barbs with prominent combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani.

Besides Khan's announcement, the confirmed lineup for the February 22 "Dynamite" includes Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno, Orange Cassidy defending his All-Atlantic Championship against Wheeler Yuta, The Acclaimed vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill, Saraya vs. Skye Blue, and a tag team battle royale to determine The Gunns' challengers at AEW Revolution. AEW has also announced a promo segment with Bryan Danielson ahead of his Iron Man Match against AEW World Champion MJF at Revolution and a Christian Cage interview segment with Tony Schiavone.