AEW Dynamite Dips To Lowest Viewership In Months

Although it was arguably to be expected with the least stacked lineup in recent weeks, the February 15 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw the show dip in the ratings, both in terms of the total audience and those in the "key demo," adults aged 18 to 49. As reported on Thursday by Wrestlenomics, the episode averaged about 824,000 viewers overall across its two hours, with approximately 352,000 being in the key P18-49 demo. The latter was worth a 0.27 rating. These are the lowest numbers for an episode of "Dynamite" since November 16 for total viewers and since January 4 in the key demo.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" ranked fourth for the day among cable originals, trailing ESPN's NBA coverage and "The Challenge: Ride or Dies" on MTV. Back on TBS, week four of "Power Slap," the lead-out for "Dynamite," averaged 275,000 total viewers, flat with week three's lowest number to date, with a key demo rating of 0.09, up a tick from week three.

The Wrestlenomics Patreon page added further demographic information for "Dynamite." No demographic showed any growth over the rolling four-week median number that Wrestlenomics tracks, with the best trend being in women aged 35 to 49, which was down just one percent to 72,000 viewers. Men aged 18 to 34 were just behind it with a two percent drop over the median. Both total viewers (which counts everyone aged two and up) and the "key demo" were down 12 percent relative to the median.