AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (2/15): Texas Tornado Tag Match, Wardlow Interview, Mark Briscoe In Action

This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for February 15, 2023!

Tonight will see Jon Moxley and Claudio Castangoli compete in the main event as the Blackpool Combat Club stars continue their rivalry against RUSH and Preston Vance, with the two teams competing against each other in a Texas Tornado tag team match, which could prove to be a violent one.

"Hangman" Adam Page will also be in action tonight as he looks to continue building his momentum in a singles contest against Kip Sabian, and Ring Of Honor star Mark Briscoe will also be in action in what will be only his second-ever AEW appearance against Josh Woods. Jungle Boy is hoping to claim singles gold this year in AEW, and that journey is going to continue as he faces Brian Cage tonight.

In the women's division, Britt Baker will be competing against Toni Storm and Ruby Soho in a triple threat match which is a rescheduled match from several weeks ago that had to be postponed due to an injury that Baker suffered. Storm and Baker have been at loggerheads recently as a rivalry is brewing between AEW originals and outsiders, with Soho currently caught in the middle.

There will also be an emotional eight-man tag team match as Jeff Jarrett competes alongside Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt, to honor his late father who sadly passed away this week. They will be competing against The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, and Orange Cassidy.

Wardlow made his return last week to confront Samoa Joe, and this week he will be sitting down with Jim Ross, meanwhile, another star who has just returned will be being interviewed as Adam Cole speaks to Renee Paquette. Finally, MJF is contractually scheduled to appear, but it is unclear what his role will be on the show.