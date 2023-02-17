AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk Live Coverage (02/17) - Two Title Matches, Swerve Strickland Vs. Dustin Rhodes, Daniel Garcia Vs. Ricky Starks

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk" on February 17, 2023, coming to you from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas!

AEW World Trios Champions The Elite will be putting their titles on the line against Top Flight and AR Fox in a rematch from the February 8 episode of "Dynamite". The two teams came face-to-face backstage this past Wednesday after Top Flight and Fox confronted The Elite in order to receive a second shot. While The Elite may have come out victorious in their first encounter, will Top Flight and AR Fox be able to capture gold tonight?

Dustin Rhodes will be going one-on-one with Mogul Affiliates' Swerve Strickland. Tensions between the pair have meteorically risen over the past few weeks, with Swerve taking issue to Rhodes' standing as a second generation professional wrestler. Swerve and his Mogul Affiliates teammates Parker Boudreaux and Trench got the better of Rhodes on last week's "Rampage" after blindsiding him with an attack during an interview with Lexy Nair. Which man will come out on top?

"Absolute" Ricky Starks will be taking on Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia. The Jericho Appreciation Society has been after Starks since he beat Chris Jericho on the January 4 episode of "Dynamite". Garcia got the better of Starks in the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet last Wednesday, squashing Starks' chance to get his hands on Jericho once more. Will Starks be able to get his retribution?

An open challenge was issued for Jade Cargill's TBS Championship and Vertvixen was the one to answer the call. The two are set to collide in the ring as Cargill looks to make her undefeated streak 53-0 tonight. Vertvixen has been featured on multiple occasions on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation", and is also known for her appearances in promotions such as DEFY Wrestling and Women of Wrestling. Will Vertvixen be the first to beat Cargill and become the second ever TBS Champion?

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy is also set to appear on tonight's show, as he will be sitting down with Mark Henry.

We are live! Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Top Flight, and AR Fox make their way to the ring, followed by The Elite.