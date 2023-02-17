AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk Live Coverage (02/17) - Two Title Matches, Swerve Strickland Vs. Dustin Rhodes, Daniel Garcia Vs. Ricky Starks
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk" on February 17, 2023, coming to you from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas!
AEW World Trios Champions The Elite will be putting their titles on the line against Top Flight and AR Fox in a rematch from the February 8 episode of "Dynamite". The two teams came face-to-face backstage this past Wednesday after Top Flight and Fox confronted The Elite in order to receive a second shot. While The Elite may have come out victorious in their first encounter, will Top Flight and AR Fox be able to capture gold tonight?
Dustin Rhodes will be going one-on-one with Mogul Affiliates' Swerve Strickland. Tensions between the pair have meteorically risen over the past few weeks, with Swerve taking issue to Rhodes' standing as a second generation professional wrestler. Swerve and his Mogul Affiliates teammates Parker Boudreaux and Trench got the better of Rhodes on last week's "Rampage" after blindsiding him with an attack during an interview with Lexy Nair. Which man will come out on top?
"Absolute" Ricky Starks will be taking on Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia. The Jericho Appreciation Society has been after Starks since he beat Chris Jericho on the January 4 episode of "Dynamite". Garcia got the better of Starks in the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet last Wednesday, squashing Starks' chance to get his hands on Jericho once more. Will Starks be able to get his retribution?
An open challenge was issued for Jade Cargill's TBS Championship and Vertvixen was the one to answer the call. The two are set to collide in the ring as Cargill looks to make her undefeated streak 53-0 tonight. Vertvixen has been featured on multiple occasions on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation", and is also known for her appearances in promotions such as DEFY Wrestling and Women of Wrestling. Will Vertvixen be the first to beat Cargill and become the second ever TBS Champion?
AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy is also set to appear on tonight's show, as he will be sitting down with Mark Henry.
We are live! Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Top Flight, and AR Fox make their way to the ring, followed by The Elite.
The Elite (c) vs. Top Flight and AR Fox for the World Trios Championship
Dante and Nick begin the action. The bell rings and the referee throws a basketball in the air for a top-off. Dante catches the ball, but Nick catches him with an atomic drop. Dante fires back with a dropkick. Omega and Fox tag in. The Elite throw the basketball between one another before Omega delivers a shoulder tackle to Fox and follows it up with several stomps.
Back from the break, Nick delivers a forearm to Fox. He delivers a knee to Fox's jaw, but Fox fires back with a cutter. Omega and Dante tag in. Omega delivers a pair of elbows, but Dante delivers an Atomic Drop and tosses Omega to the outside. He tosses Omega to the outside, then delivers a tope suicida and gets him back inside. He hits a high crossbody, but Omega manages to hit a snap suplex. Matt and Darius tag in. He delivers a Standing Spanish Fly to Matt, then tags in Fox. Fox hits a 450 Splash, then tags in Darius. Matt sends him crashing into the top turnbuckle, then tags in Omega. Omega looks for the V-Trigger, but Darius ducks it. Omega looks for it again and successfully hits it, then follows it up with One Winged Angel for the win.
Winners (and still): The Elite
After the match, Brody King and Malakai Black appear on the ramp to call out The Elite and put them on notice.