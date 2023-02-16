The Gunns To Defend Tag Titles Against The Acclaimed And Others At Revolution

AEW World Tag Team champions The Gunns' first defense of their titles has been announced. On the February 15 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Renee Paquette disclosed that Colten and Austin Gunn will put their titles on the line in a triple threat tag team match at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The two other teams will be determined in the next two weeks as the winners of the "Revolution" Tag Team Battle Royal next week and a Casino Tag Team Battle Royal two weeks from now will be added to the match.

The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn interrupted Paquette's announcement and a fired-up Anthony Bowens declared that they would be invoking their rematch clause to turn the match into a fatal four-way as they believe they were "screwed" out of their match last week.

The Gunns captured the tag team titles from The Acclaimed on last week's "Dynamite" after Bowens was hit with the tag team title while the referee was down. Bowens and Max Caster won the titles at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in September of 2022 and held the belts for 140 days, beating tag teams like Swerve In Our Glory, Private Party, FTR, The Varsity Athletes, and Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

This week's "Dynamite" also saw Jon Moxley challenge "Hangman" Adam Page to a Texas Death match at Revolution after weeks of animosity between the pair. Reigning AEW World Champion MJF will put his title on the line against "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match, while Samoa Joe will defend his TNT Championship against Wardlow.