Gunn Family Drama Leads To Shocking Result On AEW Dynamite

AEW's "Championship Fight Night" edition of "Dynamite" ended with The Gunns defeating The Acclaimed to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles, but it didn't happen the way that it was expected to happen. After a back-and-forth match, Billy Gunn, the father of the Gunns and mentor to The Acclaimed, made his way to the ring and, after referee Stephon Smith got bumped, held up Anthony Bowens so Austin Gunn could hit him with one of the title belts. But instead of following through with the expected heel turn, Billy pushed Bowens out of the way before confronting his son ... only to then get nailed with the belt by his other son, Colten. After that skirmish, Austin managed to send Bowens into a belt shot from Colten and catch him with a schoolboy roll-up for the pin and the titles.

Unlike most protracted referee bump sequences, this one was explained by the announcers and Smith's selling, both of which tried to get across that the official may have suffered a concussion when he got sent out of the ring.

The Acclaimed and The Gunns (formerly the Gunn Club) have been linked onscreen since last May when the two teams formed an alliance while Bowens was injured. They split in July, with Billy Gunn eventually leaving his sons for The Acclaimed, which helped parlay them into being the hottest act in the company, with "Scissor Me, Daddy Ass" becoming its most popular catchphrase while adorning various best-selling t-shirts. The Acclaimed had been the champions since defeating Swerve in Our Glory for the titles at September's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in New York City.