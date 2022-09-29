Max Caster Brags About Success Of Recent AEW Merch Drop

It's good to be Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed right now (and of course, it's always good to be Daddy Ass). Not only are the duo among the most popular acts in pro wrestling today, but they're only a week removed from winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship during the special Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite."

Their success is extending beyond the ring and towards something the ever-lasting know-it-all Yogurt would say is very important; merchandising. Thursday afternoon, Caster took to Twitter to announce that The Acclaimed's basketball jersey is doing, as Larry David would say it, pretty, pretty good.

"This is already the best-selling jersey AEW has released," Caster wrote. "THAT'S RIGHT. We are the People's Choice. Everyone loves the Acclaimed."

The Acclaimed jersey isn't the only bit of merch the duo is moving at the moment. One of the most popular t-shirts in AEW recently has been the "Scissor Me, Daddy Ass" shirt, inspired by scissoring that occurs between Bowens and "Daddy Ass" himself, Billy Gunn, prior to The Acclaimed's matches.

Of course, now that The Acclaimed has won the AEW Tag Titles, the hard part is underway. The duo will defend the titles for the first time Friday night on "Rampage", taking on Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade in a three-way title match. Should all go well, The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" will then have a celebration next Wednesday on "Dynamite", in honor of the newly-declared holiday National Scissoring Day.