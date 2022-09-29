The Acclaimed Announces National Scissoring Day

Everybody loves The Acclaimed, and the current AEW World Tag Team Champions are currently thriving after capturing the gold during the recent "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" show against Swerve In Our Glory. The team have become incredibly popular as of late, with their "scissor me Daddy Ass," catchphrase proving to be a real hit amongst fans, and they will be able to celebrate that next week on "AEW Dynamite."

That is because they revealed that it is National Scissoring Day next week, which is something that they plan on enjoying during the show, as they encouraged fans to get ready for it. Previously AEW's Twitter account had teased the idea of this happening as they previously asked, "Are we allowed to make new holidays? Because "Scissor Me Daddy Ass Day" should be at the top of the list," and they now have their wish.



AEW's official account confirmed that the celebration is happening next week by tweeting, "Don't ever let anyone tell you tweeting can't make a difference Next week it's #NationalScissoringDay on #AEWDynamite."

However, before Max Caster and Anthony Bowens get to celebrate National Scissoring Day they will be putting their AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line during the upcoming episode of "AEW Rampage," as it was announced they have an open contract for a team to step and face them. Meanwhile, former champion Keith Lee made it clear he and Swerve Strickland are not happy with how they lost their titles, as the former "WWE NXT" Champion pointed out to them that Billy Gunn interfered in their encounter.