Billy Gunn Lays Out Differences Between WWE And AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and former Intercontinental Champion Billy Gunn has been around the wrestling business since 1989. He's among the few who can say that he has both wrestled and served as a coach for WWE and AEW.

"I'm a very structured person, especially in the wrestling business," Gunn said on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette." "[In WWE], there's one thing and if you don't like it, you ask that one person and they say, 'No, you'll do it that way,' so you'll do it that way and I'm not saying it's not good at AEW, I'm saying it's a little, a little bit on the wild west side ... I am not used to that and that's the hardest adjustment."

Gunn has been with AEW since 2020, where he originally started out teaming with his younger son, Austin. However, the duo turned to a trio when Billy's older son Colten came into the company. Billy is currently embroiled in a family feud with his sons, and is aligned with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, also known as The Acclaimed.

Billy discussed the differences in coaching in WWE's "NXT" brand and AEW.

"I don't think it's that different," Billy said. "I say it every single time, like slow down ... In WWE, I don't want to say they listen more, because it's not, that's not true, we're just taken a little bit more serious, I think. Like everybody in WWE knows that's what we're there for ... I'll have a couple guys, (Powerhouse) Hobbs, Ricky Starks, a couple of guys that come to me daily. They don't realize how good that makes us feel."

