Billy Gunn is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and is working in a backstage role while sporadically appearing as a talent on-screen. One may assume that the ten-time WWE World Tag Team Champion has one contract that permits him to do both gigs, but the 58-year-old has revealed otherwise.

“Yeah, they have to do two contracts because they can’t loop them all together,” Gunn said at a “K & S WrestleFest” virtual signing. “You can’t loop the employee and talent because it’s, you know, a self-employed kind of deal. So, in reality, yeah, you’d like to just have one contract that says you do different things, but for some reason, you can’t do it that way for business bookkeeping or whatever.”

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he began his journey with AEW as Head Coach, but when his children – Colten and Austin Gunn – joined the company, he wound up working on television. Gunn said that he now has an employment contract working as a coach, producer, and mentor, and a talent contract, though his payment comes in one sole paycheck.

Gunn, who most notably worked for WWE during the Attitude Era as part of D-Generation-X, joined AEW in January 2019, the same month as the company’s inception. He went on to compete at the organization’s first-ever pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, in May 2019, entering the inaugural Casino Battle Royale where he was eliminated by Brandon Cutler. In January 2020, The Gunn Club stable was formed consisting of Gunn and his two sons. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion’s most recent match came on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view “Buy-In,” where the Gunn trio and Max Castor defeated Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight, The DKC, and Yuya Uemura.

