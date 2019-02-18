WWE and ESPN have confirmed that DX will be going into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class during WrestleMania 35 weekend. It will be Chyna, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, Billy Gunn, "Road Dogg" BG James, Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels going in together as a group.

"I think it's the most meaningful for us all to go in together and to be recognized together," Triple H told ESPN. "Because I think both groups were [just] as impactful."

Triple H told ESPN that the idea to induct DX as a group had been "swirling around" for some time before a few key events and decisions allowed everything to slide right into place.

"It's a funny thing, because DX was something that, before Kevin [Nash] and Scott [Hall] left, at the time we all talked about using 'The Kliq' as it was -- kind of morphing that into television, since it was so out there anyways," Triple H said. "But things worked out the way they did -- they left, and the timing was right. Shawn and I still wanted to do it. Vince saw the value in it, I guess, and finally let us go at it. By that point in time I was looking for a heater, and we had brought Chyna."

ESPN noted how fans have wanted Chyna's role in WWE history to be better recognized, and how her induction with DX is a major step forward in that regard. Triple H said Chyna absolutely deserves to be in the Hall.

"Look, people believe what they want to believe. When I said a few years ago on the Austin podcast, or show, or whatever you want to call it, there's complexities around it," said Triple H. "But absolutely, definitely deserves to be in there. It'd be tough to pick a female that was more impactful on the business. She did something that was completely so out of left field that it wasn't even being considered when we first brought it up for her to come in. It wasn't even a consideration... it wasn't an easy thing, and against all odds she did all of that. She earned everybody's trust. She won over the fans. She won over the boys. She did all of it. From that standpoint, absolutely 100 percent deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, and should probably be more than once -- as a group, but individually as well. There's more complexity to that than meets the eye, but here we are. I'm just happy that it's here. I'm happy for her family, the people that she was close to, that hopefully this is super meaningful to them. I know it would be to her. It's a great thing -- very deserving."

