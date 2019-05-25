Welcome to the Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the AEW Double or Nothing PPV from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Buy In live coverage will begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the main card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Wrestling Inc. will have a WINC Podcast right after the show finishes up, as well!

All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below. Please help spread word of tonight's coverage by using the various share buttons on the page to let others know where to join in. Hit the refresh button on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

The Buy In airs for free on AEW's YouTube channel.

The main card is available on B/R Live and traditional PPV for $49.99 in the United States. For those in United Kingdom/Ireland on ITV. For other international fans on FITE.

21-Man Casino Battle Royal (Winner gets future shot a AEW World Championship)

MJF, Dustin Thomas, Sunny Daze, Brandon Cutler, and Michale Nakazawa start things off. MJF immediately goes after Thomas and calls him "Lt. Dan" from Forrest Gump, Cutler immediately swings on MJF. Nakazawa brings out the baby oil and uses it to his advantage to slide out of a few moves. MJF talking a whole lot of trash thus far.

Brian Pillman Jr., Isiah Kassidy, Jimmy Havoc, Joey Janela, and Shawn Spears enter.

Shawn Spears heads out and gets a "10!" chant from the crowd. He goes right after MJF, but gets poked in the eye and MJF mocks the 10 pose. Spears returns fire with a neckbreaker, does his ten hand pose and then gives a middle finger. Glacier sends out Sunny Daze, MJF sends out Glacier

Billy Gunn, Glacier, Ace Romero, Marq Quen, Sonny Kiss, Tommy Dreamer, Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt and others enter.

One last guy to go as every swings away on each other. Plenty of bodies still to go. Dream heads into the ring and sends a trash can into the ring, clipping Luchasaurus. Dreamer starts smacking everyone with a trash lid. Havoc wants a shot from Dream, then gets a cutter.