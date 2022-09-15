Anthony Bowens Breaks Down The Evolution Of 'Scissor Me Daddy'

The popularity of The Acclaimed is a lesson in rolling with what works.

"There was a time, it was a Dark taping way back in the pandemic era, where I hit my pose with the A, and Caster came up behind me and scissored me," Anthony Bowens said in an interview with TSC, "and there was a camera shot of it where I'm like 'What the hell? What did you just do?'"

According to Bowens, he was "more on the safe side of things," back in those days, and was worried about the gesture. "Caster loved to push buttons. I was kinda like 'I don't want to get fired, I'm new here!'" Bowens says AEW "told us to stop doing it," but Bowens developed a "rebellious attitude" and shirked the request. "I was like 'screw it, let's keep doing it.'"

Bowens' rebelliousness was quickly rewarded. "I don't remember what match it was but I remember laying on the floor and looking up and the whole first row had their hands over the barricade and they're yelling 'scissor me, Bowens!' and I went 'huh, we're kinda on to something.'"