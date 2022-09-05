Keith Lee And Swerve Strickland Fire Back At Fans Who Think The Acclaimed Won At AEW All Out

Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed at AEW's All Out on Sunday, but the fanbase in attendance and online wanted to see a different result. Despite that, Lee made it clear to Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman that "social media is very much beneath me," during the post-show media scrum.

"It is very rare that I read it, he [Strickland] literally reports to me and sends me links because I don't give a damn ... Just because we are in the ring and we make someone look incredible, and we're good at it, we are very good at it, stories are told and things happen, we pull something different out of everyone that we've ever fought," Lee said. "Now, I challenge you if this happens again to have a better match than what we just put on out there, accept the challenge and then show me." While The Acclaimed might have had the fans behind them in Chicago, it was the champions who retained, and that is something Lee was proud of, claiming he and Strickland are the "Mount Everest" of the tag team division and that "someone should climb it."

The idea of a rematch between the two teams at the upcoming AEW "Grand Slam" event was then brought up, which Tony Khan appeared to be interested in. However, Strickland only had one question about that possibility, which was "why?" His partner and former "NXT" Champion wasn't quite as against the idea of going up against The Acclaimed for a second time though, as he felt that "The reality is this, they did step up tonight. I am not going to flash the suit, there are times where beautiful magic is made." However, Lee went on to wonder aloud why when he and Swerve lost, they moved down the rankings, but when The Acclaimed lose, they might get another title shot right away.

