AEW is returning to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York for “AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.”

During tonight’s AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door event, it was revealed that “AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam” is set for September 21.

On that day, there will also be a taping for “AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.” Tickets for the event will go on sale on July 22 at 10 a.m. ET.

Last year’s “AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam” saw Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson face each other for the first time. The match ended in a 30-minute time-limit draw. Full results of the Grand Slam episode are available here.

The “AEW Rampage: Grand Slam” episode featured CM Punk Vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Christian Cage & Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) vs. Adam Cole & The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson), and a Lights Out Tag Team Match between Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley and Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki. Results of that episode are available here.

History was made last year in NYC! Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY opens its gates once again for #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage: #GrandSlam Wednesday September 21st for an experience of a lifetime! Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22nd at 10AM ET – https://t.co/Jy0KnigcKn pic.twitter.com/3fll4xRlD1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

Ongoing live results to tonight’s Forbidden Door are available here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]