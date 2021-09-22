Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, beginning at 8 pm ET from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.



* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. MJF

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega with Don Callis vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-Title Match)

* CM Punk live interview

* Britt Baker (c) with Rebel vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. FTR with Tully Blanchard