Title Rematch From All Out Announced For AEW Grand Slam

An AEW World Tag Team Championship match has been made for AEW's Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" on September 21 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

On Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", it was announced that Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) will be put their titles on the line against The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) in a rematch from All Out this past Sunday.

Later during Wednesday's "Dynamite," The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn headed to the ring to huge fanfare, but before Caster could begin his rap, Strickland cut him off. He said no one wants to hear The Acclaimed's jokes and said it would be a joke if they became champions. Gunn fired back by saying that it's "Daddy Ass' house" and Bowens said that he and Caster will come home with the gold.

The Acclaimed has become one of the hottest tag teams in AEW over the past couple of months, garnering fan support after Billy Gunn and his sons, Austin and Colten, betrayed them on the July 6 edition of "Dynamite". Billy reunited with the pair after Austin and Colten beat him down and aligned themselves with Stokely Hathaway during the House of the Dragon episode of "Dynamite" last month. The Acclaimed came to the aid of their mentor before the trio scissored it out and hugged.

Swerve In Our Glory won the AEW Tag Team Championship back in July on night one of Fyter Fest, defeating The Young Bucks and the team of Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks.