Blood will always remain thicker than water, even in the context of pro wrestling.

Billy Gunn made his loyalty known Wednesday as The Gunn Club, aka the Ass Boys, turned on The Acclaimed during the 7/6 “AEW Dynamite” episode.

The turn was teased on last week’s show after Max Caster, Austin & Colten Gunn took a loss to Danhausen & FTR in a Trios Match. Following that loss, Billy seemed infuriated with his sons, shoving Austin to the ground with force and yelling at Colten. However, he appeared to be supportive of Caster and the returning Anthony Bowens, surprising his sons in the process.

On this week’s show, The Gunn Club & The Acclaimed prevailed over Ruffin It, Fuego Del Sol & Bear Country in an Eight-Man Match, but the ending of the match would trigger their split. Caster appeared to have the match won after hitting the Mic Drop, but Austin had other ideas, blind tagging himself to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, an argument would ensue between the four men, leading to the Gunn Club attacking The Acclaimed. Billy would eventually intervene, pulling his sons to the side and calling for peace within the stable. Just then, Billy struck Caster with a clothesline and followed it up by hitting his signature fameasser on Bowens. As seen in the video below, Billy would ignore Bowens’ request to be scissored only to turn on The Acclaimed member.

THIS IS THE WORST DAY OF MY LIFE 😭 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/1esipaXU5Y — AEW Out Of Context (@zerocontextAEW) July 7, 2022

everyone loves The Gunn Club ✂️#AEWDynamite — NOT ass boy (@theaustingunn) July 7, 2022

In a recent interview with “Talk is Jericho,” Bowens explained the origins of the “scissoring” gesture made popular by The Acclaimed and Gunn Club.

“Scissoring is simply a sign of friendship and nothing more,” Bowens said. “That was another thing [that came up] organically. A lot of things that people love about The Acclaimed have all been organic stuff, which is pretty cool too. There was one time on ‘Dark’ where I hit my little pose where I put my hand down and it looks like an A. Then Max came up from behind and I think, just to rib me, he tried to catch me with the scissor, and I reacted to it like, ‘Whoa, what are you doing?!’ Again, in the beginning, I was super safe with things … They actually asked us to stop doing it for a little bit.

“And then, I think Max milked my fingers once, which was even worse. So they were like, ‘Go back to the scissoring.’ I was just on the floor for — I can’t remember what match it was, but I knew we were on to something when the entire front row had their hands out and they were all yelling, ‘Bowens, scissor me!’ And then it just became a thing.”

The latest developments have a lot of fans on social media excited for The Acclaimed’s potential run as a babyface team.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts