Tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite” featured a trios match between The Gunn Club’s Austin & Colten Gunn with Max Caster versus Danhausen and his surprise partners, FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

The match had several back-and-forth moments, with it looking like anybody’s match at certain times. The final moments saw Danhausen attempting to hit a GTS on Austin, but Billy Gunn was at ringside distracting the official so Anthony Bowens could rise from his wheelchair and slide in the ring. Bowens has been out of action due to injury since getting a procedure on his knee in May, but it looks like he’s healthy and ready for in-ring segments.

He tried to smash Danhausen in the face with the wheelchair but ultimately missed his target and hit Austin in the face. FTR pulled Bowens out of the ring just as Danhausen covered Austin for the 1-2-3.

After the match ended, Billy Gunn seemed infuriated at the outcome of the bout. He took his frustrations out on his sons, Austin and Colten, shoving Austin to the ground with force. Austin and Colten left the ring consoling one another as Billy stayed with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed.

Stay tuned to our live coverage of AEW “Dynamite” at this link.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]