Tonight's special show will air live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page

Dan Lambert starts things off by trash-talking Orange Cassidy as Ethan Page makes his way to the ring, and he asks the referee to check that Chuck Taylor and Trent have a manager’s license to be ringside. They do not, so the two of them are thrown out. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets but gets slammed down and walked on straight away.

Cassidy then picks up the pace, hitting a dropkick to Page as he then reverses a hip toss and dives to the outside to keep up the attack. Back inside the ring Cassidy connects with a crossbody, but once again his attempt at a body slam doesn’t work. Page then shows his strength advantage with a big shoulder tackler, which sends Cassidy flying.

With Orange on the outside, Lambert takes the time to mock him, and his light kicks when the official isn’t looking. Back inside the ring and Page continues the mocking of his opponent with some slaps, but he then picks things up with big shots and then a running back elbow. He then hits a brainbuster, but once again Cassidy is able to kick out.

