Jeff Cobb Reportedly Visited NJPW Following Recent WWE Release

On the same day that it was announced that New Day had been released from WWE, two other Superstars were also released. MFT's JC Mateo (Jeff Cobb) and Tanga Loa were also cut. Cobb left NJPW to come to WWE and has reportedly visited NJPW since his release.

In the latest issue of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that Cobb was backstage at Wrestling Dontaku. "I believe he still has a place in Japan. Unless WWE gives his special dispensation, he would not be able to return in time for G-1 if he does end up here, as the non-compete ends on 7/24." Meltzer points to NJPW's financial issues as a reason that Cobb may not re-sign with them. He could sign with AEW like The Dogs did, but "the reality is his chances of going to AEW as a star were much higher one year ago. WWE often enhances someone's value, but Cobb would not be one of those people."

Cobb debuted with WWE at Backlash 2025 when he helped Solo Sikoa during his match. In NJPW, he was a member of Untied Empire. Cobb was a multi-time champion including three-time IWGP Tag Team Champion (twice with Great-O-Khan and once with current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Callum Newman) and NJPW World Television Champion. That reign ended shortly before his WWE debut.