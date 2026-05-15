Shelton Benjamin Identifies Former WWE & AEW Producer Who 'Unlocked' His Potential

Shelton Benjamin has had an undeniably successful career, wrestling in major promotions across the globe. Speaking to his friend MVP on "Marking Out," Benjamin credited a former member of The Four Horsemen for helping him succeed.

"Arn Anderson unlocked my potential," Benjamin said. "He actually made me realize I had a whole lot more to learn. I was in [Ohio Valley Wrestling] for two and a half years, and when I came to the main roster ... I was still green. ... I probably had a few hundred matches under my belt. Still green. Arn Anderson treated myself and Charlie [Haas] like a well-oiled team. He would take us to the ring and we would run drills – tag team drills."

At the time, Benjamin had a sense of arrogance about his knowledge of the business, but learning under Anderson made him understand how much more he had to grow. He credits the WWE Hall of Famer for helping him truly comprehend wrestling psychology.

"I was on the main roster for five solid years, doing four matches a week – minimum, every week, all year – before I started getting a clue of what this business was," Benjamin continued.

Along with his career as a pro wrestler, Anderson spent many years as a producer in both WWE and later AEW. Some may remember that he occupied an onscreen position in AEW as well, serving as the manager for Cody Rhodes. These days, he has resumed his affiliation with WWE, appearing onscreen several times over the past several years, though he has seemingly retired from producing and training wrestlers.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Marking Out" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.