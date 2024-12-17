Arn Anderson Details Lesson He Taught To WWE Champ Cody Rhodes While In AEW

It's no secret that Arn Anderson and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes are close, dating back to even before the days where Anderson managed Rhodes in AEW. It's also no secret that their alliance remains a bit ironic; after all, Anderson was a great rival to Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes, during the glory days of the NWA/WCW, with Anderson serving as the antithesis of what Rhodes, and his father, represent.

As it turns out, Anderson was looking to bring out a little more "Double A" out of Rhodes, and a little less "American Dream," during their time together. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Anderson detailed one lesson he was trying to teach Rhodes towards the end of their partnership.

"Well, I had Cody teeter tottering when he was with AEW, at the point of just adjusting his attitude a little bit," Anderson said. "[I tried to give him an] understanding that if you're going to go out there and tell the wrestling world, and all the boys in every locker room, your goal is to be the champion, you're going to do whatever you have to to be the champion, well then you need to go out and do some things you're not used to doing. And I had him...at least listening to me. 'Cody, if somebody thumps you in the nose, you slap him in the face. If they slap you in the face, you knock them on their ass. If you're not willing to one up whoever that opponent is, and do whatever's necessary. If a guy gets behind you and sticks your thumb in your mouth, buzz them off.'"