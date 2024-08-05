Cody Rhodes Describes WWE HOFer As A 'Piece Of Sanity'

Wrestling legend Arn Anderson appeared in support of Cody Rhodes during WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, reigniting a relationship that was first forged onscreen in AEW. Speaking during the post-show presser after his win over Solo Sikoa, Rhodes addressed his connection to Anderson, stating that the people who follow Rhodes' story are already well aware of how the Four Horsemen founding member figures into it all.

"When I was with AEW, I had made the decision that — 'Hey, I can't have my dad for this stuff. He's not here, physically. I want someone who was with him,'" Rhodes said. "He came in and he was such a piece of sanity for me during a really chaotic time."

While he has declined to get into the specifics of his decision to leave AEW, Rhodes has repeatedly stated that his departure came because of a "personal issue" that didn't have to do with any other talent or money. He also sees the period as a tempestuous one, with his father's old rival helping him steady the ship.