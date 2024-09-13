Arn Anderson Discusses WWE Champ Cody Rhodes' AEW Run

Cody Rhodes' AEW run has been a divisive topic with many claims that he was a fan favorite as well as a despised name on the roster. But the run made him into a star big enough for WWE to bring back and place him in a top role.

Rhodes was managed by Arn Anderson during his time in AEW, and the veteran recently recalled the aforementioned run during an appearance on the "Foundation Radio" podcast. Anderson described his pairing with Rhodes as an "incredible run" but admitted that some of the angles they did were a bit out of bounds, like burning "The American Nightmare's" clothes and threatening to shoot him.

"But, with the history I had with Dusty, and then Dustin, and then Cody, and the position he was in and when he left, you know, people –- it took a few weeks for people to realize, 'Yeah, he's really gone,' you know?" he recalled.

Anderson claimed that he was often asked when he would be reuniting with Rhodes after the star's departure, but eventually, people stopped asking. He believes that his pairing with Rhodes was enjoyed by enough people and was memorable.

The WWE Hall of Famer also revealed that he often advises younger wrestlers who ask him for advice to become storytellers in the industry, and used his brief return at WWE SummerSlam to prove how the appearance immediately reignited memories of his AEW story.

"Somehow, someway, somebody was brilliant enough to fast-forward this all the way from where it started with AEW five years ago to now; I should say, that's long-term [storytelling]," Anderson said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Foundation Radio" podcast, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.