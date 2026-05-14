Ronda Rousey Details High-Profile Pitch That WWE Approved But Never Delivered

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey has never been shy about sharing her dissatisfaction with some aspects of her two runs with the promotion, including feeling she wasn't allowed to be herself on the microphone. But perhaps the biggest point of contention Rousey had with WWE was the failure of WWE to put together a high profile match Rousey wanted during her second stint. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rousey revealed she had pitched having a major singles match with rival Becky Lynch after their WrestleMania 35 match with Charlotte Flair. Rousey says WWE approved the idea, but then never went with it once she returned in 2022.

"After WrestleMania, I literally printed out a whole presentation for them, for me and Becky, the singles match," Rousey said. "How we would do it, how we would plan it out and rehearse these things and have them woven throughout the show. To do something really exceptional and new. And then Vince and them were like 'Oh yeah, this is a great idea, this is great.' Then I went and had my baby, I came back, and they were like 'Well, we talked about that a year ago."

"They said 'We love this plan, it's an epic showdown with you and Becky that's going to build all year.' I wanted to make, basically, a final showdown of me and Becky woven throughout the entirety of the show. It would summarize the entire rivalry for anyone watching it for the first time. Someone could watch it and not need to watch everything that came beforehand. It would sum it up and then deliver the ending. I thought it was f*****g incredible and it was why I came back."

Not only would the Rousey-Lynch match never happen, but the two never crossed paths again after Rousey's return. Instead, Rousey would primarily feud with Flair, Liv Morgan, and former tag partner Shayna Baszler, who would defeat Rousey in her final WWE match at SummerSlam 2023.