Ronda Rousey Felt Like 'Someone Else's Impression' Of Herself In WWE

Ronda Rousey has expressed her displeasure at not being allowed to be her authentic self in WWE, a point she once again touched upon.

Rousey, who worked under Vince McMahon in WWE, said in an interview with "Complex News" that the character she portrayed in the promotion was not her true self. While she admits that she had fun in the ring, she wasn't able to show her natural side on the mic.

"I felt like I was doing somebody else's impression of myself [in WWE]," said Rousey. "You can tell when I was allowed to write my own promos and when I wasn't, you know, and I learned a lot from it. And I really, you know, enjoyed my time in the ring. I didn't really enjoy being under the death throes of Vince McMahon's reign. But there were a lot of great experiences in there."

The former UFC star has previously claimed that McMahon did not want to collaborate with her in WWE, describing McMahon's approach as a "negotiation" rather than a "collaboration." Rousey, who returned to WWE for a second stint that lasted about a year, said that McMahon — who was embroiled in controversy at the time — was just as tough, if not tougher, to work with. She stated that things were often finalized at the last minute during that period and added that she was eager to see Paul "Triple H" Levesque take control of proceedings in WWE.

Rousey, it seems, may not be returning to WWE anytime soon, as she prepares for her return to the MMA world. She also appears to be enjoying her time in AEW more than she did in WWE.