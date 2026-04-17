Ronda Rousey Addresses Pro Wrestling Future Following AEW Appearance

Ronda Rousey addressed her AEW Revolution cameo and what it could entail for her future in professional wrestling.

Rousey spent time with WWE on and off between 2017 and 2023, winning multiple Women's Championships and becoming one of three of the first women's WrestleMania main eventers, after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm and then Amanda Nunes to seemingly end her MMA career in 2016.

However, she will be returning to the cage for an MMA comeback against Gina Carano on May 16, and in the build to her fight played a brief cameo alongside best friend Marina Shafir opposite Toni Storm at Revolution.

"It was really, really fun because I got to be there to support Marina Shafir," she said when asked about the cameo during the MVP Media Scrum on Wednesday. "It just happened to work out that it was her first pay-per-view match ever. I happened to be in town and I happened to have a fight coming up."

Rousey said she reached out to Shafir and asked if there was any chance of the cross-over, and the timelines managed to align.

"It just happened to be that I could be there for a huge milestone for her and she goes out and she kills it against Toni Storm. Then I get to walk out and instead of being PG-rated WWE, I get to f*** off all the fans. It's an incredible feeling, and to do it with my best friend in the whole world."

She said that she thinks the only thing that could bring her back to pro wrestling were moments like that with her friends. "I don't think I'll be making any runs. But I could be making some run-ins," she concluded.