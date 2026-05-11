Ronda Rousey Calls Second WWE Run 'A S*** Show'

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has always been open about her struggles during her second run in WWE. As the former UFC fighter gears up to take on Gina Carano in a fight booked by Most Valuable Promotions on Netflix this weekend, the "Rowdy" one opened up further about her time in WWE from her return at the 2022 Royal Rumble through her SummerSlam match against friend Shayna Baszler in 2023. Speaking with Complex News, Rousey didn't mince words when it came to former WWE chairman Vince McMahon and her time in his company overall.

"The second run, Vince was just more far gone and more difficult to work with and there was a lot of inner turmoil going on in the company," Rousey said. "It was kind of a s*** show. Nobody ever knew what was going on, and you would get to the arena and be made to do something that somebody threw in your lap that hadn't thought about it until 15 minutes before. Everything was super last minute and not well thought out, and there was no communication, no back-and-forth."

Rousey said that any attempt to collaborate felt more like a negotiation than a partnership to create something great. She said she loves being in the ring, but the experience was a "clusterf*** s*** show" that was "more anxiety than it was worth." She described not looking back on her second run in WWE fondly because of that anxiety.

"I was definitely team Triple H to get him to take it over," she said. "I've heard it's been much better since he's taken things over, but unfortunately I didn't get to experience it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Complex News and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.