Backstage Update On WWE Creative Status Of Former Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer

It wasn't that long ago that Stephanie Vaquer was atop the "Raw" women's division, holding the WWE Women's World Championship from the fall of 2025 up until WrestleMania 42, when she dropped the title to Liv Morgan. But since being taken out by Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a backstage attack a few weeks ago, Vaquer has been nowhere to be found, as she has reportedly been taking time off to recover from injury.

But it appears it may not be long now before Vaquer is ready to go. PWInsider Elite reports that WWE began having creative discussions regarding Vaquer in the last week, a flashing neon sign that they were expecting Vaquer back sooner than later. In fact, they may be expecting her as soon as next Monday, as some within WWE are expecting Vaquer to be on hand for the upcoming Greensboro, North Carolina episode of "Raw."

This would appear to be an early return to action for Vaquer. After she was taken off TV, it was reported that WWE was concerned Vaquer could miss up to at least six weeks or maybe more, with some even wondering if she would be able to be cleared for SummerSlam in early August. While he provided no timeline, Dave Meltzer reported in early May that Vaquer was expected to miss significant time due to an AC joint sprain in her shoulder.

Even prior to her shoulder injury, Vaquer had been wrestling banged up, having sustained an ankle injury at the start of 2026. Even though she continued to wrestle, Vaquer's matches became more limited, as she wrestled only once a month from January through April, a stark contrast to previous months.