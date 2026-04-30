Backstage Update On Injury Status Of WWE's Stephanie Vaquer

It's safe to say that Stephanie Vaquer's WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania 42 didn't go the way she wanted, as she was defeated in short order by Liv Morgan, losing her WWE Women's World Championship in the process. Unfortunately, things have only gotten worse for Vaquer since, as she was taken out by Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a backstage attack on "Raw," an angle reportedly done because Vaquer had suffered a legitimate injury.

Sadly for Vaquer, it's an injury that will not involve a quick recovery. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that Vaquer will be out of action "for the foreseeable future," confirming that Monday's angle was indeed a write-off.

Furthermore, there was conflicting information provided on when Vaquer could return. Some sources were hopeful that she could be back in time for SummerSlam, though it was cautioned that a return for the August event wasn't guaranteed. Other backstage chatter on Vaquer was a bit more optimistic, suggesting that she could return to action in as little as six weeks, well before SummerSlam. However, it was noted that the six weeks was the minimum she could be out for, and that chatter was also described as speculative.

This will be the first time Vaquer has had to miss any time with injury since first signing with WWE back in 2024. However, the former Women's World Champion was reportedly in danger of missing time earlier this year after she sustained an ankle injury; ultimately, Vaquer continued to work through it, though she only wrestled one match per month heading into WrestleMania. It remains unclear whether the injury sidelining Vaquer now is the same ankle problem from before, or a different kind of injury.