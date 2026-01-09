Backstage News On Legitimacy, Severity Of Injury To WWE Women's Champ Stephanie Vaquer

WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer revealed on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" that she suffered an ankle injury during her triple threat title defense against Raquel Rodriguez and Nikki Bella, but claimed the injury wouldn't stop her in 2026. Following her promo, Rodriguez attacked the champion and targeted her ankle, which Vaquer had protected by a walking boot. According to a new report, Vaquer's injury is legitimate.

Fightful Select reported on Friday that "La Primera" is indeed injured, though the severity of the injury isn't clear. The outlet reported that she is cleared for contact, as seen by the attack by Rodriguez, first in the ring, then again in a backstage segment shortly after.

Vaquer posted an Instagram story on Friday showing bruising on her swollen ankle. Another post showed a WWE medical official using red light therapy on the injury. On her Instagram grid, Vaquer shared a carousel of photos in her ring gear, wearing the championship, with the caption, "In 2026, I'll keep reminding all of you that the champion's name is Stephanie Vaquer."

She made her main roster debut on the "Raw" after WrestleMania 41 in a match against IYO SKY that ended in a no contest. In May, it was revealed she had officially been called up to the red brand. Vaquer won the 20-woman battle royal at Evolution 2 in July to earn an opportunity for the Women's World Championship, which she got at Wrestlepalooza in September. Vaquer defeated SKY to win the gold. As of this writing, there have been no official reports on whether or not Vaquer may need to relinquish the title due to her injury.